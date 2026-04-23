Redistricting takes center stage as Florida lawmakers schedule special session

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Florida lawmakers have set a start time for next week’s special session on congressional redistricting.

State senators are scheduled to convene on Tuesday at noon.

This special session, scheduled to run until Friday, May 1, comes as a judge in Virginia recently overturned a voter-approved change to that state’s House map, with appeals currently pending.

The redistricting effort in Florida addresses legislative boundaries.

The Florida House members have not yet posted a schedule for the special session. However, they are expected to meet around the same time as the Senate.

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