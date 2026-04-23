Patient accuses Osceola County nurse of sexual battery

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. — An Osceola County nurse is facing charges after a patient accused him of sexual battery.

Investigators said the patient was semi-conscious after a procedure last month when she woke up and claimed Carlos Andres Herrera was groping her.

A judge ordered Herrera to have no contact with the patient.

A spokesperson for AdventHealth released the following statement to Channel 9.

“Patient safety is our highest priority. We take concerns like this seriously. In accordance with our policy, we immediately placed the team member on leave March 16th after the allegation was made, and he remains on leave.”

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