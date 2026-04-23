2 arrested after Deltona teen killed during Christmas Day robbery, police say

DELTONA, Fla. — Two teenagers have been charged with murder in connection with a shooting on Christmas Day in Deltona.

The shooting on El Campo Avenue took the life of 17-year-old Brenden Watkins.

Investigators said the incident began as a planned rifle trade before escalating into a robbery.

Brian Reardon, 19 and Kobe Bedat, 15, were taken into custody by detectives in Tampa.

The pair are now facing charges related to the fatal shooting.

Despite being 15 years old, police said Bedat will be tried as an adult for his alleged involvement in the incident.

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