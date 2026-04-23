Warming trend continues Thursday in Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. — A warming trend continues on Thursday in Central Florida.

Our area will be pleasant Thursday morning with highs in the upper 70s and low 80s in the afternoon.

Most of Central Florida will remain dry on Thursday, with only a 10% chance of a brief shower.

Morning Forecast: Thursday, April 23, 2026 (WFTV)

Over the next few days, our rain and storm chances will slowly climb.

Our best chance for sea breeze rain and storms arrives on Sunday and Monday.

During this same stretch, temperatures will continue to warm.

Highs will approach 90 by this weekend and reach them next week.

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