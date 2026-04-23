‘Storage Wars’ star Darrell Sheets dies at 67

Lake Havasu, AZ. — According to a report from TMZ, Darrell Sheets, best known for his role on the A&E reality series “Storage Wars,” has died at the age of 67.

The report states that Sheets, who was widely known to viewers as “The Gambler” for his aggressive bidding style, became one of the breakout personalities on the long-running auction series.

Storage Wars premiered in 2010 and followed professional buyers who bid on abandoned storage units.

Sheets appeared on the series for more than a decade and became one of its most recognizable cast members due to his high-risk auction strategies and notable finds.

Lake Havasu Police in Arizona released the following statement in regard to Sheets’ death:

“On April 22, 2026, at approximately 0200 hours, officers with the Lake Havasu City Police Department were dispatched to a residence in the 1500 block of Chandler Drive in reference to a reported deceased individual. Upon arrival, officers located a male subject who suffered from what appeared to be a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head. The male was pronounced deceased on scene and the Lake Havasu City Police Department’s Criminal Investigations Unit was notified and responded to the scene to assume the investigation” — Lake Havasu Police Department

“We are saddened by the loss of Darrell ‘The Gambler’ Sheets, a cherished member of our Storage Wars family. Our thoughts are with his family and loved ones during this tough time,” a spokesperson for A&E told TMZ.

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