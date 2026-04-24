OPD releases body camera video of arrest after family calls for transparency

ORLANDO, Fla. — Hours after the family of a comatose man called for the Orlando Police Department to be more transparent about what led to his arrest and condition, the department released a lengthy body camera video of the encounter.

Investigators said they pulled over Terry Mitchell, 55, near North John Young Parkway and Old Winter Garden Road on March 27 after they witnessed several traffic violations. Officers said they saw and smelled cannabis during the stop, and when they asked Mitchell to get out of the car, he refused and resisted arrest.

Police also said they witnessed Mitchell chewing and attempting to swallow cocaine and that he also spat blood at officers. He was taken to a hospital where he continued to struggle with officers, police said.

The video was released after Attorney Ben Crump and Mitchell’s family called for more information on what led to his arrest. Crump said the family didn’t know where Mitchell was.

“This should never happen in America, where a family can’t get answers about what happened to their loved one,” said Crump.

Mitchell, who remains in a coma, is facing several drug and weapons charges.

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