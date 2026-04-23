Free hurricane kits available at giveaway event this Saturday in Orlando

ORLANDO, Fla. — The Senior Resource Alliance and the Renacer Foundation are excited to offer 200 free hurricane kits with essentials like flashlights, batteries, and portable chargers to help everyone prepare for hurricane season.

Hurricane season is just over a month away, but many seniors are still recovering from the storm that affected our area in 2022. Those who need assistance can pick up their kit this Saturday at 10 a.m. on Rouse Road.

Remember, Colorado State University predicts about 13 named storms this year, so being prepared is more important than ever!

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