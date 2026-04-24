Arson suspect found with tiki torch, samurai sword after fires set in beach preserve, sheriff says

MARTIN COUNTY, Fla. — A 22-year-old Melbourne man has been arrested for allegedly setting several fires in the Jensen Beach area, according to the Martin County Sheriff’s Office.

Witnesses reported seeing Morgan Grante Lentz walking toward U.S. 1 with a lit torch early in the morning, the Martin County Sheriff’s Office said. Deputies allege Lentz used the torch to ignite several areas, setting sections of a preserve near Jensen Beach Boulevard and Northwest Green River Parkway on fire.

Detectives allege Lentz also tried to pour gasoline on vehicles in downtown Jensen and later poured an accelerant on a motorcycle outside Goosepub, fleeing when confronted.

Authorities later found Lentz in the Savannas Preserve, armed with a burning tiki torch and what appeared to be a samurai sword. He surrendered following a brief standoff.

Martin County Fire Rescue responded quickly, containing and extinguishing the blaze before significant damage could occur. No injuries were reported.

Lentz was charged with intentional or reckless burning of lands, criminal mischief over $1,000, and resisting without violence. He was transported to the Martin County Jail, according to the sheriff’s office.

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