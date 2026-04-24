Cowboys draft UCF edge rusher Lawrence in first round

ORLANDO, Fla. — With the No. 23 pick in the first round of the 2026 NFL Draft, the Dallas Cowboys drafted UCF edge rusher Malachi Lawrence.

Lawrence joins Daunte Culpepper, Blake Bortles, Breshad Perriman and Mike Hughes as the only Knights to get drafted in the first round.

Lawrence played all five seasons at UCF and finished tenth on their all-time sacks list with twenty. He finished the season as one of four players in the FBS who recorded five or more sacks over the past three seasons.

Malachi Lawrence the Dallas Cowboy 🤠 pic.twitter.com/i3Qgmf1FgT — UCF Football (@UCF_Football) April 24, 2026

JUST IN: @UCF_Football edge rusher Malachi Lawrence goes No. 23 overall to Dallas. 19.5 sacks over last three seasons.



Fifth Knight to go in 1st round joining Daunte Culpepper, Blake Bortles, Breshad Perriman and Mike Hughes. — Alex Walker (@AlexWalkerTV) April 24, 2026

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