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Cowboys draft UCF edge rusher Lawrence in first round

Malachi Lawrence is the fifth UCF Knight to get drafted in the first round.

By Alex Walker, WFTV.com
UCF's Malachi Lawrence. UCF's Malachi Lawrence.
By Alex Walker, WFTV.com

ORLANDO, Fla. — With the No. 23 pick in the first round of the 2026 NFL Draft, the Dallas Cowboys drafted UCF edge rusher Malachi Lawrence.

Lawrence joins Daunte Culpepper, Blake Bortles, Breshad Perriman and Mike Hughes as the only Knights to get drafted in the first round.

Lawrence played all five seasons at UCF and finished tenth on their all-time sacks list with twenty. He finished the season as one of four players in the FBS who recorded five or more sacks over the past three seasons.

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