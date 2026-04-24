Worker dies in industrial accident in Orange County, deputies say

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — A man in his 30s died in an industrial accident Thursday night, according to the Orange County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies responded around 9 p.m. to the 6001 block of Destination Parkway, where they found a male employee trapped beneath an industrial-sized dryer.

Orange County Fire Rescue arrived and extricated the man from beneath the equipment.

Officials said he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Channel 9 will keep you updated as more information becomes available.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2026 Cox Media Group