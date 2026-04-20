Florida limits SNAP purchases on sodas, candy, and desserts starting Monday

ORLANDO, Fla. — New restrictions on the types of food items purchasable with Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program benefits take effect on Monday for recipients in Florida.

The changes mean certain sugary products will no longer be eligible for purchase.

The new regulations prohibit the use of SNAP benefits for sugary sodas, energy drinks and candy.

Certain dessert items, such as cookies, are also included in the restrictions.

Recipients can still use their benefits for a variety of healthy choice items. These include fruits, vegetables and fresh-baked goods.

Granola bars and sports drinks are also among the items that remain eligible for purchase with SNAP benefits.

The total amount of benefits cardholders receive remains unchanged.

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