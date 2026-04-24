Afternoon showers return for some Friday with higher rain chances this weekend

ORLANDO, Fla. — It is a quiet start to Friday across the area, but rain showers are expected in the evening hours.

More moisture has pushed into the region, which will create widely scattered showers in the afternoon and evening. Many areas will stay dry, with highs in the mid-80s.

The rain will come to a close in the mid to late evening hours, with morning lows in the mid-60s.

Higher rain and storm chances arrive for the weekend. Saturday will feature scattered PM showers and storms, with warmer highs in the upper 80s.

Even more moisture moves in on Sunday, further increasing storm chances. Temps to close out the weekend will be in the upper 80s.

Rain chances continue to start next week. Scattered activity will again develop in the evening hours, with temps in the upper 80s.

Drier air moves in for the middle of next week, as temps begin to climb. Highs for Tuesday and Wednesday will be in the low 90s.

Higher rain chances will likely return for the back end of next week.

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