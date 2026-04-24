‘Scarface’ mansion in South Florida for sale, has $237 million price tag

KEY BISCAYNE, Fla. — Say hello to my little mansion. The South Florida residence -- which is not little, by the way -- where parts of the 1983 movie “Scarface” were filmed is up for sale.

The 13,000-square-foot waterfront home in Key Biscayne was featured as the home of drug lord Frank Lopez -- played by Robert Loggia as the rival of Al Pacino’s character of Tony Montana -- in “Scarface.” The movie, which also starred Michelle Pfeiffer, was written by Oliver Stone and directed by Brian De Palma.

The home was also part of President Richard Nixon’s “winter White House” compound durng his tenure from 1969 to 1974. Visuals of the property also appeared in the credits of “Miami Vice” during the 1980s.

‘Scarface’ mansion listed for $237M. Go inside Key Biscayne waterfront estate https://t.co/sJgcq2iruQ — Miami Herald (@MiamiHerald) April 24, 2026

The sprawling mansion has an asking price of $237 million, The Wall Street Journal reported.

The 2.38-acre property has 868 feet of water frontage, a boat dock and a piano-shaped pool, Deadline reported. It also has floor-to-ceiling window, five bedrooms and a steel-and-glass elevator, the entertainment news website reported.

If the asking price is met, the home’s sale would be the most expensive in the history of Miami-Dade County, according to the Miami Herald.

The current county record is held by Meta founder Mark Zuckerberg, who bought a $170 million mansion earlier this year, the newspaper reported. The residence is located in the “Billionaire Bunker” of Indian Creek Village, the Herald reported.

In 2003, investor John Devaney bought the residence, which has a view of Biscayne Bay and the Miami skyline, The Wall Street Journal reported.

What attracted him to the property was the helipad, a 20,000-square-foot platform that dated to the Nixon presidency. Devaney had recently purchased a $36 million Gulfstream jet and a $10 million Sikorsky S-76 helicopter and needed a base for his aircraft.

“I literally went from the hangar and knocked on the door,” Devaney, a Key Biscayne native who is the founder and CEO of investment firm United Capital Markets, told the newspaper.

He plunked down $15 million for the home and paid another $15 million to buy adjacent land from other owners, according to The Wall Street Journal.

Miami-Dade property records show the home was built in 1981, the Herald reported.

It was originally owned by Roberto Striedinger, a pilot who was convicted of smuggling cocaine for the Medellín drug cartel, according to the book “Cunning Edge: A 45-Year Journey Conducting Global Undercover Investigations.”

According to the book, the U.S. government seized the property from Striedinger. It was then sold to Frederick and Caroline Perkins, who then sold it to Devaney, The Wall Street Journal reported.

Devaney moved into the estate in 2007 but made few changes.

“I’ve been kind of the ‘keep it original’ police,” he told the newspaper.

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