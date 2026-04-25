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Deputies help relocate 11-foot alligator near Orange County apartment complex

Deputies expecting a smaller gator instead helped safely relocate a massive 11-foot reptile.

By Jake Jordan, WFTV.com
Deputies help relocate 11-foot alligator near Orange County apartment complex Deputies expecting a smaller gator instead helped safely relocate a massive 11-foot reptile.
By Jake Jordan, WFTV.com

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Deputies with the Orange County Sheriff’s Office responded to an unusual call involving an alligator near an apartment complex.

According to officials, the initial 911 report described a 5-foot alligator walking nearby.

However, when deputies arrived, they discovered the animal was much larger, measuring more than 11 feet long.

Despite the surprise, deputies worked alongside licensed alligator trappers to handle the situation safely.

The alligator was successfully captured and relocated without any reported injuries.

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Jake Jordan

Jake Jordan, WFTV.com

Jake Jordan is a UCF Radio and Television alum on the WFTV Content Center Team. He hosts podcasts and live shows, and previously worked as a producer, reporter, and anchor on Orlando's Morning News with Scott Anez.

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