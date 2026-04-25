Deputies help relocate 11-foot alligator near Orange County apartment complex

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Deputies with the Orange County Sheriff’s Office responded to an unusual call involving an alligator near an apartment complex.

According to officials, the initial 911 report described a 5-foot alligator walking nearby.

However, when deputies arrived, they discovered the animal was much larger, measuring more than 11 feet long.

Despite the surprise, deputies worked alongside licensed alligator trappers to handle the situation safely.

The alligator was successfully captured and relocated without any reported injuries.

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