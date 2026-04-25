Central Florida Zoo shares update for 13 sloths connected to Sloth World case

CENTRAL FLORIDA — The Central Florida Zoo & Botanical Gardens is now caring for 13 two-toed sloths after taking them into their care this week, as part of a larger investigation into circumstances related to a proposed Central Florida attraction.

Zoo officials announced that all 13 sloths have survived their first 24 hours and remain stable following initial veterinary checkups. They are now housed in a secure, behind-the-scenes quarantine zone for at least 30 days, during which staff will monitor their health, nutrition, and any potential medical concerns.

Veterinary teams noted that many sloths arrived dehydrated and underweight, with some in more serious condition. Although all are now exhibiting early signs of recovery, officials highlighted that healing will take time and necessitate ongoing monitoring and care.

The intake is part of a broader case concerning animals initially linked to the proposed Orlando attraction called Sloth World. Previous reports from the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission noted the deaths of 31 sloths, attributing them to preventable conditions at a holding facility.

The zoo is also asking for public donations to help support ongoing care and recovery efforts.

Officials say they will continue to provide updates as the sloths progress through rehabilitation.

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