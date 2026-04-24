Daytona Beach whistleblower battalion chief terminated after missed meeting

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — A Daytona Beach Fire Battalion Chief’s 26-year career has ended over missing a mandatory meeting.

That firefighter, who is also a documented whistleblower in the investigation into the city’s finances, spoke to only 9 Investigates about his termination.

Andre Chaney was sent a notice of termination on April 17th for not being truthful about missing a mandatory meeting.

Chaney claims he sent both a text and email letting command staff know he had to take his son to a doctor’s appointment.

“I no longer had to take my son to his appointment. At that time, being that I had the ok to miss the meeting I went ahead and chose to go and teach at my part time job which is Daytona State College,” said Chaney.

Chaney said one write-up doesn’t typically lead to a termination.

“Do you have anything in your file that they could come back and say this is another reason?” asked Channel 9 Volusia County Reporter Demie Johnson.

“As a battalion chief, I have nothing as far as a write up,” said Chaney.

Chaney told 9 Investigates he had been working with the City Auditor since February.

City Auditor Abinet Belachew confirmed that Chaney is a whistleblower who supplied him documents for his investigation. In a lengthy public records request, Fire Chief Dru Driscoll asks Belachew for all documents, call logs, voicemails, texts, and online submission forms for his audit.

Driscoll also asks for:

“A list of all employees of the city of Daytona beach who have reported claims or allegations to the city auditor and a list of all employees who have been granted whistleblower status.”

Belachew reminds the city clerk that “there are ongoing criminal investigations.”

Belachew then gets an email from city attorney Ben Gross citing public records laws. Gross said

“Should you continue to maintain your position that all audit workpapers and notes remain confidential… I will be obliged to present this issue to the city commission.”

Belachew eventually turns over his material, and Chaney is sent a notice of termination the next week.

State Senators Tom Wright and Tom Leek both called the situation wrong.

“Every day it seems more and more information comes to light about how the City of Daytona Beach is being run. This is yet another disappointing example of the city’s failure of leadership. If true, this is wrong and cannot and must not be tolerated. It’s time for a change.”

- Senator Tom Leek (R-Ormond Beach)

“It is my opinion that the City of Daytona Beach should be prepared for recourse in light of the fact that the state of Florida has the whistleblower act to protect those that take the courage to step forward when something is going wrong and potentially unlawfully wrong.

Further, the city would be wise to get prepared for additional subpoenas that are anticipated coming shortly.”

Senator Tom A. Wright

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