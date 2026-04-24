Central Florida Zoo takes in 13 sloths tied to Florida’s Sloth World investigation

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Central Florida Zoo & Botanical Gardens accepted 13 two-toed sloths connected to the broader Florida sloth case that drew attention this week after state records showed dozens of animals meant for Orlando’s proposed Sloth World attraction died under poor conditions.

Zoo officials said the 13 sloths are now being housed behind the scenes in a quarantine area for at least 30 days, where veterinary staff are monitoring their health, nutrition and any pre-existing medical issues.

The zoo said several of the sloths may require long-term human assistance and specialized care.

Sloth Central Florida Zoo

According to zoo officials, the animals are receiving veterinary treatment, custom diets and daily care from keepers and animal nutrition staff.

The zoo said all 13 sloths have been in human care since arriving in the United States.

Officials said the animals include both Hoffmann’s two-toed sloths and Linnaeus’s two-toed sloths.

The zoo is working with the Association of Zoos and Aquariums Species Survival Plan to determine long-term placement for many of the animals at other accredited facilities, while some are expected to remain in Sanford.

Earlier Friday, Channel 9 reported that a Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission report documented the deaths of 31 sloths intended for Orlando’s proposed Sloth World attraction, with investigators citing preventable conditions inside a holding facility.

Zoo officials said taking in the 13 surviving sloths has created unexpected costs, including food, medication, lab testing, quarantine housing and staffing.

The zoo is asking for donations to help support their care.

Officials have not said when any of the sloths may be placed on public display.

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