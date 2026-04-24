Parrish Medical Center earns national sustainability award for reducing medical waste

TITUSVILLE, Fla. — Parrish Medical Center in Titusville earned a 2025 Gold Environmental Excellence Award from Stryker Corporation for sustainability efforts tied to waste reduction and lower carbon emissions.

Hospital officials said the award recognizes environmental work completed through Stryker’s sustainability program during 2025.

According to the hospital, those efforts included diverting more than 11,000 units of medical waste from landfills and helping reduce approximately 1,476 metric tons of carbon dioxide emissions.

The hospital also said the program supported carbon-neutral inbound shipping practices aimed at reducing environmental impact across its supply chain.

Parrish officials said sustainability efforts are part of broader initiatives to improve efficiency while reducing waste tied to health care operations.

Jeremiah Jacobs, director of materials management at Parrish Healthcare, said the recognition reflects ongoing work by hospital staff to support long-term environmental goals.

Parrish Medical Center is the region’s only independent public not-for-profit hospital on Florida’s Space Coast.

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