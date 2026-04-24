Stolen handgun suspect caught in Leesburg shooting case

LEESBURG, Fla. — The Leesburg Police Department reports updates on an early morning shooting at a local apartment complex we mentioned in March. Police say Hunter Johnson, who had an active warrant for a firearm-related charge, was captured by Crime Suppression Unit officers on Tuskegee Street after a short foot chase.

Law enforcement confirms he was found in possession of a stolen handgun linked to a vehicle burglary reported earlier that morning.

Johnson is now charged with Second Degree Murder, Possession of a Stolen Firearm, Vehicle Burglary, and Resisting Arrest, as well as charges related to the original firearm warrant.

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