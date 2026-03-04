Police investigate early morning shooting at an apartment complex in Leesburg

LEESBURG, Fla. — A 37-year-old man was killed in a shooting early Wednesday morning at an apartment complex in Leesburg. The Leesburg Police Department responded to the Parkside Apartments at 706 W. Dixie Ave. after receiving reports that a person had been shot multiple times.

The shooting occurred around 1:02 a.m. Upon arrival, LPD discovered the victim lying on the ground outside the apartment units with several gunshot wounds.

He was later transported to UF Health in Leesburg, where doctors at the facility later pronounced him dead.

Authorities have not released his name at this time because his next of kin have not yet been notified.

Leesburg detectives remained at the scene throughout the morning. Investigators are currently interviewing residents of the Parkside Apartments and searching for potential witnesses who may have seen or heard the shooting.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is encouraged to contact the Leesburg Police Department.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2026 Cox Media Group