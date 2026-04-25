CENTRAL FLORIDA — Warm and humid air is beginning to settle into Central Florida. This will bring us high temperatures in the upper 80s today with smaller rain chances during the afternoons.

The mornings have been starting off fantastically. Temperatures have been bottoming out in the 60s, and we have seen plenty of sunshine during the morning hours. This trend will continue for the next few days.

Central Florida weather: Warm, humid weekend brings upper 80s and isolated storms Sunny mornings give way to humid afternoons with highs in the upper 80s and a few possible thunderstorms through the weekend.

During the late morning and early afternoon, it’s when our temperature rises the quickest. Both Saturday and Sunday will feature high temperatures in the upper 80s.

Once slightly dry or air returns to our area, we will see the low 90s return in the middle of this upcoming week.

Central Florida weather: Warm, humid weekend brings upper 80s and isolated storms Sunny mornings give way to humid afternoons with highs in the upper 80s and a few possible thunderstorms through the weekend.

Rain chances today and tomorrow will be in place during the afternoon and evening. A couple of weak thunderstorms are possible, but no heavy widespread storms are expected.

Some areas could receive as much as half an inch of rain.

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