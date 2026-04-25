Winter Park standoff ends, man arrested after reported gunshots

WINTER PARK, Fla. — Police in Winter Park took a man into custody Friday evening after a prolonged standoff that started with reports of a possible gunshot inside a home.

READ: Large multi-agency police standoff reported in Winter Park

The Winter Park Police Department reported that officers arrived around 6:36 p.m. at the 100 block of North Orlando Avenue after calls came in regarding a person in crisis and a potential gunshot inside a residence.

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When officers arrived, they identified the resident as Charles Preston Wulff, who was seen holding what appeared to be a rifle. Authorities evacuated nearby residents as a precaution.

The department’s Hostage Negotiation Team, along with the Central Florida Metro SWAT, responded to the scene and attempted to communicate with Wulff.

After several hours of negotiations, Wulff surrendered peacefully without further incident.

He was taken into custody and charged with shooting into an occupied dwelling, according to police.

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Man taken by law enforcement in Winter Park overnight standoff (WFTV)

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