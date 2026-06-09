Winter Garden Sergeant faces stalking charges for using tracking device

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Winter Garden Police Sergeant Bryan Stubbs is facing stalking charges after turning himself in on Saturday. Stubbs, a resident of Apopka, has been placed on paid administrative leave following his arrest.

This arrest has led to an investigation by the Winter Garden Police Department.

The charges against Sgt. Stubbs specifically alleges the use of a tracking device or application without consent. This forms the basis of the stalking allegations.

Channel 9 has submitted a request for the full arrest report related to the charges against Sgt. Stubbs.

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