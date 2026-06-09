Daytona Beach mayor’s biography changes under investigation

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — The latest subpoena issued in the investigation into possible misuse of taxpayer money in Daytona Beach asks the city clerk for information about changes made to the mayor’s biography page on the city’s website.

On April 30th, 9 Investigates reported that the mayor and 6 other high-level city officials were named in a subpoena and asked to turn over their electronic devices to state prosecutors. That request included specific businesses and nonprofit organizations, including ones run by the mayor’s wife.

That same day, we showed you Mayor Derrick Henry’s city biography page. It lists him as the Executive Director of Step-by-Step Expressions Inc., and Sunbiz names his wife as the CEO.

In that April subpoena, prosecutors asked for all bills, receipts, invoices and email transactions related to Step-by-Step Expressions Inc. Now, a second subpoena has been issued asking the city clerk to appear before state prosecutors on June 18th with all documentation of anyone who sought changes to the mayor’s biography page, the identity of anyone who made adjustments to the page and all changes made and the dates they were made.

When we checked the mayor’s biography page today, there is no longer any mention of Step-by-Step Expressions Inc.

We have asked the city for all records of payments made to that organization, and we will let you know when we receive them.

To be clear – no one named in any of the subpoenas issued so far has been accused or charged with committing a crime.

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