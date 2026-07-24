Brevard sheriff orders investigation after deputy accused of hitting dog with patrol car

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — The Brevard County Sheriff’s Office has launched an internal investigation after allegations that one of its deputies struck a dog with a patrol vehicle and left the scene.

Sheriff Wayne Ivey said he has authorized the investigation after a witness reported seeing the incident and filed a complaint with the agency.

According to the sheriff, the dog survived and is expected to be OK. The Sheriff’s Office also said it will cover all veterinary expenses related to the dog’s injuries.

Ivey did not say what disciplinary action the deputy could face if the investigation determines any wrongdoing occurred.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2026 Cox Media Group