Flagler County Emergency Manager completes FEMA advanced training

, Fla. — Flagler County Emergency Management Manager Ryan Simpson has graduated from the National Emergency Management Advanced Academy.

The FEMA program provides advanced training for experienced emergency management professionals. Simpson completed four weeklong courses at the Emergency Management Institute in Emmitsburg, Maryland, along with a comprehensive capstone project.

“It was a very collaborative learning experience,” Simpson said. “We were able to leverage the wealth of knowledge of those dedicated to our profession.”

Interim County Administrator Adam Mengel praised Simpson’s accomplishment and his work with the county’s Emergency Management Department.

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