Florida boy’s quiet act of kindness brings needed help to shelter dogs

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — An 11-year-old Jacksonville boy is making history at a local animal shelter, one page at a time.

Nehemiah Turner has spent the past two years reading to shelter dogs for a total of 100 hours, setting a new record in the shelter’s reading program.

His time spent with the animals is more than any other child has logged in the program.

Turner says he hopes his reading helps the dogs feel calmer and more comfortable as they wait for their forever homes.

The shelter says Nehemiah’s visits have made a meaningful difference for the dogs in his care.

Staff members noticed changes in one dog named Hopper, who had been waiting nearly 400 days for a family.

During Nehemiah’s reading sessions, Hopper became more relaxed and comfortable around people before eventually finding a new home.

What started as a simple way for a young reader to practice has become a source of comfort for dogs in need, and a reminder that small acts of kindness can make a big impact.

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