Orlando Health Health Central Hospital becomes West Orange County’s first resuscitation center

ORLANDO, Fla. — Orlando Health Health Central Hospital has become the first hospital in West Orange County designated a Primary Florida Resuscitation Center of Excellence.

The designation recognizes hospitals that meet statewide criteria for responding to cardiac arrests and improving patients’ chances of survival.

Hospitals must self-attest that they meet standards established by the Florida Resuscitation Committee. Those standards include working closely with local emergency medical services, developing comprehensive patient-care plans through multidisciplinary teams and educating residents about recognizing and responding to cardiac emergencies.

“While Orlando Health Health Central Hospital has served this community for many decades, we’re always looking for new ways to raise the bar and enhance our patient care services,” hospital President Maggie Bonko said.

“Cardiac arrest emergencies require a highly coordinated response across multiple teams, and we’re proud to deliver the advanced care our patients need when every second counts.”

The designation also emphasizes community CPR training, patient rehabilitation and support for cardiac-arrest survivors and their caregivers.

Sudden cardiac arrest occurs when the heart unexpectedly stops beating, preventing blood from reaching the brain and other organs. Immediate CPR and rapid treatment can improve a person’s chances of survival.

Health Central joins other Orlando Health facilities recognized through the statewide program. South Lake Hospital received Lake County’s first primary designation in February, while Melbourne Hospital became the first designated facility in Brevard County in April.

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