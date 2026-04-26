Burn ban in effect for Orange County amid dry conditions

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — A burn ban is in effect for unincorporated parts of Orange County and municipalities served by Orange County Fire Rescue, including Edgewood, Belle Isle, Oakland, and Eatonville.

The burn ban prohibits all outdoor fires unless a permit is granted. This includes recreational open burning, such as campfires, ceremonial bonfires, outdoor fireplaces, and open-flame heaters.

It also bans burning yard waste, debris, trash, and other materials.

Burn bans are automatically instituted under Orange County’s Fire Prevention and Protection Ordinance when the Keetch-Byram Drought Index (KBDI) meets or exceeds 500.

Outdoor burning permitted by the state or county isn’t affected by this ban, nor is the use of outdoor grills or pits.

Orange County says it will announce the end of the ban via local news, social media, and websites.

Additional Resources:

Orange County Fire Rescue reminds residents to take the following actions to protect their families and homes from fire danger:

Create a minimum of 30 feet of defensible space around your home, ensuring it remains clean and green.

Clear trash and dead vegetation from your front and backyards

Remove leaves and debris from the roof and gutters

Have a plan and an emergency kit ready in case of evacuation, especially near wildlands.

Monitor local media for updates on road closures, smoke, and hazards

Use extreme caution when grilling, camping, and discarding cigarettes

Call 9-1-1 if you see fire in your area

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