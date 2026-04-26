CENTRAL FLORIDA — Sunshine and warm air will continue across central Florida to start off Sunday. Some small rain chances could build up this afternoon.

High temperatures will once again reach the upper 80s across our area. The difference between the high temperature yesterday and today will be the humidity, making today feel a tad bit warmer.

Warm, humid Sunday in Central Florida with isolated afternoon storms possible Highs in the upper 80s with increasing humidity; gusty winds and brief heavy rain possible late day

This warmer and humidity combined will lead to some small storm development during the afternoon and evening.

Severe weather is not expected; however, wind gusts of 30 mph and some pockets of heavy rain will be possible, mainly during the late afternoon and early evening.

Warm, humid Sunday in Central Florida with isolated afternoon storms possible Highs in the upper 80s with increasing humidity; gusty winds and brief heavy rain possible late day

A smaller rain chance will be in place for Monday before dryer air takes over central Florida.

High temperatures also have a chance to reach 90° by this upcoming Wednesday.

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