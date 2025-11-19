Former Kissimmee Deputy Police Chief fired after approving 8-hour suspension in ‘Use of Force’ case

KISSIMMEE, Fla. — New records confirm Kissimmee’s former Deputy Police Chief Wilson Munoz, was fired following a use of force scandal that Channel 9 first reported in 2023.

The firing was linked to Muñoz’s decision to uphold a one-day suspension for former officer Andrew Baseggio, who was seen in body camera footage kneeing a suspect in the face and tasing him multiple times.

Internal documents obtained by Channel 9 show that Muñoz’s termination was due to his decision to only suspend Baseggio for one day, despite Baseggio’s subsequent arrest and conviction.

A letter sent to Muñoz, notifying him of the termination states:

“Your decision to uphold eight-hours suspension and accept a charge of ‘Obedience to Policies’ rather than ‘Use of Force’ raises significant concerns, particularly in light of the fact that Baseggio was terminated, arrested and convicted related to this matter. You were the final authorizing administrator for this decision.”

Baseggio was initially suspended for just one day, until 9 Investigates exposed body camera video of the incident.

Once prosecutors got involved with the case, a grand jury also found systemic issues within the Kissimmee Police Department, leading to the resignation of the former chief and the firing of several officers.

Meanwhile, Baseggio was ultimately sentenced to nine months in the Osceola County Jail back in October.

Chief Broadway, who was sworn in in April, has focused on resetting the department, including revamping the internal affairs process to hold officers accountable. The new civilian internal affairs manager played a role in the investigation that led to Muñoz’s firing.

The Kissimmee Police Department said they planned to eventually replace Muñoz. However, a spokesperson explained former Deputy Chief Muñoz has not exhausted his administrative remedies and the grievance process.

The spokesperson added, until the City Manager makes a final determination, Muñoz’s position cannot be filled.

According to the spokesperson, Kissimmee Police Department has always had two Deputy Chiefs and Muñoz’ role was overseeing operations.

The police department said they ultimately planned to select Muñoz’ replacement from internal candidates.

The replacement would oversee the Operations Bureau, while the current Deputy Chief, Christopher Succi, would continue to oversee the Administrative Bureau.

