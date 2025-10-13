Former Kissimmee police officer sentenced for excessive force

KISSIMMEE, Fla. — An Osceola County judge has sentenced a former Kissimmee police officer who pleaded guilty in an excessive force case that triggered department-wide changes.

Andrew Baseggio was sentenced to nine months in the Osceola County jail with credit for time served. This will be followed by 18 months of supervised probation.

Conditions for that probation include completing anger management classes, 50 hours of community service, and restitution for the victim.

Baseggio pleaded guilty in April to on one count of felony battery, two counts witness tampering and a count of official misconduct.

The investigation began after the state attorney reviewed this story

Channel 9 broke the story of this investigation in 2023. In that case, Baseggio had entered a home without a warrant and forcefully detained a man and kneed him in the face and used a stun gun, causing serious injuries.

Since then, former Chief Betty Holland resigned. Current Chief Chuck Broadway took over in March.

Deputy Chief Wilson Munoz is now under scrutiny over his handling of internal investigations.

