Kissimmee police deputy chief under scrutiny over lingering departmental scandal

KISSIMMEE, Fla. — The Kissimmee Police Department has spent much of 2025 trying to rebuild after a scandal that shook the agency in 2023. But new developments suggest the fallout isn’t over.

Deputy Chief Wilson Munoz, who served during the height of the internal investigations, had mostly avoided public scrutiny until now. Munoz has been placed on administrative leave and could receive a termination letter as soon as next week.

This originates from the department’s response to a 2023 incident involving Officer Andrew Baseggio, who entered a home without a warrant and used force to detain a man, causing serious injuries. Baseggio later pleaded guilty to battery charges.

After the incident, the State Attorney’s Office referred the case to a grand jury, which identified systemic problems within the department and a troubling “culture of silence.”

The Chief of Police, who assumed leadership after the scandal emerged, has promised to rebuild integrity within the department. In a recent interview, he stated:

“I’m committed to making the right decisions, what’s right for the agency and what’s right for the community we serve.”

An external investigation by the Orange County Sheriff’s Office resulted in several deputies losing their jobs. Now, the department says Munoz’s case is the final chapter in the internal review.

In a statement to Channel 9, the Chief wrote in part:

“As Chief of Police, I reaffirm our department’s commitment to accountability, integrity, and transparency. While the internal investigation is ongoing, we are limited in what we can disclose. However, once the process is complete, the results will be made available in accordance with applicable laws and policies. We remain focused on strengthening our department, serving with honor and professionalism, and moving forward with purpose.”

At this time, the specific allegations against Munoz have not been made public.

