Orange County Animal Services launches “Love Is Blind” pet adoption event

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — This month, Orange County Animal Services is adopting a new approach to pet adoption, focusing on pairing people with animals based on personality rather than first impressions.

The agency’s upcoming event, “Love Is Blind: Animal Services Edition,” will provide a more guided experience for potential adopters. Instead of browsing the shelter to select a pet, attendees will have one-on-one meetings with staff who will assist in matching them with animals that suit their lifestyle and preferences.

The events are scheduled for May 6, May 13, and May 20, and appointments are required.

Officials state that the format aims to reduce the stress many people experience when visiting the shelter, which usually accommodates about 300 animals at once.

“With approximately 300 pets here at our shelter at any given time, we know it can be overwhelming to visit and find that exact right pet,” said Diane Summers, division manager for Animal Services. “Through this concierge-type experience, we hope to better create meaningful connections.”

During the appointment, participants will:

Meet with a staff member

Discuss their lifestyle and what they’re looking for in a pet

Be introduced to animals selected specifically for them

The shelter is also waiving adoption fees for any pets adopted during the event. Every animal will be spayed or neutered, vaccinated, and microchipped before leaving the shelter.

New appointment slots are released on the Monday prior to each event date.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2026 Cox Media Group