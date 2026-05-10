Severe thunderstorms threaten Central Florida with large hail and lightning

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — A Severe T’Storm Warning has been issued for east central Volusia County until 4:15 PM.

This includes Port Orange and New Smyrna Beach.

Movement is to the southeast at 25 mph.

Greatest threats are winds over 50 mph, intense lightning and large hail.

Broad rotation has been noted with this storm.

Additional strong to severe storms are possible this afternoon and evening across parts of Central Florida.

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