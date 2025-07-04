Will wet weather let up in time for Fourth of July fireworks?

ORLANDO, Fla. — Friday will be another wet day for Central Florida, at least part of the time.

Meteorologist Kassandra Crimi said our rain and storm chances will once again be elevated.

Widely scattered showers and storms are most likely between 1 p.m. and 9 p.m.

Friday Weather Outlook - WFTV More pockets of heavy rain Friday could dampen Fourth of July festivities. (WFTV staff)

Showers should start to diminish around 9 p.m.

Hopefully Mother Nature will stick to that timeline.

In Orlando, fireworks are set to light up the sky beginning at 9:10 p.m. during “Fireworks at the Fountain.”

The event runs from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m. at Lake Eola Park.

Some communities in the Channel 9 viewing area could see pockets of heavy rain during the afternoon and evening hours.

Lightning will continue to be a threat, especially during late afternoon and evening hours.

Orlando will also feel some heat Friday, with a high temperature of 87° expected. The metro area has a 70% chance for rain.

Through the weekend, a pocket of low pressure off our northeast coast could see further development but will start to slowly pull away.

This should help set up a drier forecast as we head into next week.

