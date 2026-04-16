Orange County Deputy saves choking 1-year-old in life-threatening emergency

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — A one-year-old child is expected to recover following a life-threatening choking incident that led to a swift response from an Orange County deputy, according to the Orange County Sheriff’s Office.

Authorities report that on April 13, 2026, Deputy Sergio Soares Lemos responded to a call about a choking baby. Upon arrival, he promptly evaluated the scene and started life-saving efforts to help the child breathe.

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Officials attributed the child’s survival to Deputy Soares Lemos’ quick response. Once stabilized, the infant was taken to a local hospital for additional assessment and care.

The child is expected to make a full recovery, the Sheriff’s Office said.

The agency expressed appreciation for the deputy’s response, highlighting his quick thinking and decisive actions during a crucial moment.

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