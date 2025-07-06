Orlando Magic bolsters coaching team by adding a seasoned veteran

ORLANDO, Fla. — The Orlando Magic are strengthening their coaching staff with a veteran coach who brings over 25 years of NBA experience, joining head coach Jamahl Mosley’s team.

Joe Prunty most recently served as an assistant coach with the Milwaukee Bucks and is known for his offensive coaching expertise. He has previously held interim head coaching positions three times in the league.

According to NBA reporter Marc Stein, Magic coach Jamahl Mosley is adding Prunty and God Shammgod to his coaching staff. He also worked with Jamahl Mosley as an assistant coach with the Cleveland Cavaliers in the early 2010s.

Joe Prunty has worked with eight NBA teams, including the Trail Blazers, Nets, Suns, and Hawks. He also won three titles as an assistant coach with the San Antonio Spurs from 1996 to 2005. Prunty served as Great Britain’s head coach from 2013 to 2017, leading the team to qualify for EuroBasket in 2013 and 2017.

Prunty’s addition to the Magic staff follows the team signing Mavericks assistant God Shammgod, showing a strategic effort to boost their coaching staff.

Game enthusiasts are excited about the strides the Orlando Magic aim to make to strengthen their coaching staff and potentially improve their performance in the upcoming NBA season.

