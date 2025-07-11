Osceola County to install vape detectors in schools

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. — Osceola County is taking new steps to curb teen vaping.

Osceola County Public Schools is utilizing a $400,000 settlement to install vape detectors in schools.

The settlement is part of a statewide $79 million agreement with Juul, addressing the company’s past marketing of flavored vape products.

Officials said the new detectors will help create safer and more informed spaces for students, contributing to a healthier community overall.

