Recall alert: Walmart recalls 850K stainless steel water bottles

Walmart has recalled hundreds of thousands of its Ozark Trail stainless steel water bottles.

The recall involves the 64oz. insulated water bottles, the Consumer Product Safety Commission said.

If someone fills the bottle with food, carbonated beverages or perishable beverages and leaves it inside for a period of time, when they try to open the bottle, the lid can “forcefully eject” and can hit or cut someone, according to the CPSC.

The bottles were model number 83-662, which was found on the bottle’s package. They were sold in silver with a black, one-piece screwcap lid at Walmart stores and online since 2017 for about $15.

You should stop using them and return them to Walmart for a full refund.

For more information, call Walmart at 800-925-6278 from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. CT daily or visit the company’s website.

©2025 Cox Media Group