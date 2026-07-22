SMA Healthcare Foundation names new executive director

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — The SMA Healthcare Foundation has named Susan Capone Rode as its new executive director.

Rode began the position July 13. The foundation said she has more than 20 years of experience in nonprofit and business leadership, including fundraising, donor relations, strategic partnerships and program operations.

In her new role, Rode will lead the foundation’s fundraising efforts, cultivate community partnerships and support initiatives intended to expand access to behavioral health care.

“Her depth of experience, collaborative leadership style and passion for mission-driven work make her exceptionally well suited to lead the foundation into its next chapter,” SMA Healthcare CEO Ivan Cosimi said.

The foundation raises money to support SMA Healthcare’s mental health and substance use treatment programs. The organization serves Volusia, Flagler, Putnam, Marion, Citrus and St. Johns counties.

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