Seattle festival shooting: 3 dead, 4 injured, including child

SEATTLE — Three people were killed and four others were injured in a shooting at a food festival near the Space Needle in Seattle on Sunday.

Seattle Police said two people were shooting at each other and one was taken into custody, KIRO reported. Law enforcement was looking for the other person allegedly involved, but said that they don’t believe there is a threat to the public.

The shooting occurred around 6 p.m. PT during the Bite of Seattle event. Police had dozens of officers providing security at the festival, The Associated Press reported.

“There were about six or seven, multiple gunshots,” Justice Beitzel told CNN. “All of a sudden, I just saw people running towards us.”

Beitzel told The New York Times that she and her friends hid behind a picket fence until it was over and then “We helped console those who were still shaking.”

Officials said that officers confronted the alleged gunman, preventing others from getting hurt, according to KIRO.

It was not immediately known what prompted the shooting, CNN reported. The alleged shooter was described as a “young person."

Two guns were recovered from the scene, The New York Times reported.

Two people were pronounced dead at the scene while a third died at an area hospital.

As for the wounded, police said they were a two-year-old boy, a 39-year-old woman and a 23-year-old man, who were all taken to a hospital and were listed in stable condition. A seventh person, a 40-year-old woman, was said to have minor injuries and declined to be taken to a hospital, KIRO reported. Seattle Fire said the injuries to those wounded were to the arm, leg, abdomen and lower leg.

Seattle Mayor Katie Wilson, in a post on Facebook, called the shooting “an act of horrific violence” and said the community “is trying to understand how a gathering built around culture and joy ended in gunfire.

The Bite of Seattle is a three-day festival that started in 1982 and features hundreds of food booths, retail vendors and performers, the AP said. Organizers say 350,000 people attend the event.

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