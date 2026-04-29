Baby Sloth gets extra love and care at zoo, as sloths are rehabilitated after dozens of others died

, Fla. — Thirteen sloths are being rehabilitated at the Central Florida Zoo in Sanford, after dozens of others died in a warehouse.

Central Florida Zoo Veterinarian Dr. Haley Straub says, “We weren’t expecting this kind of scenario to fall in our laps.” They were supposed to be part of a new Sloth World attraction that’s now shut down. “There are about 4-5 in critical condition when they arrived.”

Dr. Straub describes what the sloths were like when they arrived. “A lot of these animals came in lethargic, showing signs of dehydration and nutritional imbalances.” She explains how they’re caring for them. “Providing a warm, humid environment so they can thrive.” They’re being separated during a 30-day quarantine.

And then there’s the food, it’s like eating a salad. “This makes up the majority of their diet, like romaine or spring mix.”

But there’s a sloth with a different diet, 3-month-old baby Ginger. “Bottle feedings that he gets every three to four hours to get adequate nutrition in him. So he’s the one that we have the most hands-on attention with right now, but they definitely are receptive to human care for sure.” The team at the zoo has been working overtime in caring for the sloths, with hourly checkups, but they say it’s worth it.

“To make a difference in kind of scenario is what I do what I do.”

FWC originally said 31 sloths died in the Orlando warehouse. But now they are recalculating figures from different documents to make sure the count is accurate. FWC says no citations were given because there was no criminal intent.

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