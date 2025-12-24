Multiple people injured in major 6-vehicle Seminole County crash

CASSELBERRY, Fla. — A massive vehicle accident involving six cars has caused significant disruptions and multiple injuries on Red Bug Lake Road in Seminole County.

Preliminary information given to Channel 9 indicates that seven patients were involved in one trauma alert.

All lanes are currently shut down, and drivers are advised to avoid the area.

This is a developing story, and we will continue to update with more information as it becomes available.

