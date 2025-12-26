Central Florida’s weather remains steady, Next front arrives early next week

ORLANDO, Fla. — Temperatures are expected to remain above average for the next few days until the next front arrives early next week.

Both Saturday and Sunday are looking fantastic with plenty of sunshine and highs staying in the upper 70s.

Overnight lows will be around 60°, and slightly more humidity will begin to build up. That could lead to some fog development across central Florida.

The temperature change between Monday and Tuesday will be drastic. Highs on Monday are likely to reach 80°, while the high on Tuesday will be in the mid-60s.

Even cooler weather is expected to arrive by early Wednesday morning. The lows that day could be as low as 40 degrees.

The cold front moving in Monday and Tuesday could bring one or two small passing showers but no widespread rain is expected over the next week and a half.

