Comfortable weekend before cooler start to 2026

ORLANDO, Fla. — It was yet another warm and pleasant day, and more of the same is ahead for the weekend.

Mostly clear skies are expected tonight, with some patchy fog again possible towards daybreak. Morning lows will be in the upper 50s.

Our stagnant weather pattern continues into Saturday. We will again see plenty of sunshine and warm highs in the upper 70s.

Evening Forecast: Friday, December 26, 2025 (WFTV)

The dry conditions are expected to continue on Sunday, with just a few clouds anticipated. Temps to close out the weekend will be in the upper 70s.

Some changes are coming to start next week. A strong cold front is expected to arrive overnight on Monday, bringing a chance of stray showers. Highs for Monday are expected to be in the low 80s.

The front is expected to push through on Tuesday morning, bringing sharply colder temperatures. Temperatures will only reach the low 60s.

New Year’s Eve is expected to be dry and cool. Midnight temps will be in the upper 40s, with morning temps tumbling into the low 40s.

We’ll start 2026 on a chilly note. Despite sunshine, highs will only climb into the mid-60s.

