Florida Senator introduces Federal Halo Act with 25-foot buffer zone to protect immigration officers

ORLANDO, Fla. — The federal “Halo Act” bill, introduced by U.S. Sen. Ashley Moody, aims to enhance protections for federal immigration officers by establishing penalties for obstructing officers and mandating a 25-foot buffer zone for bystanders.

The bill mirrors a Florida law passed last year and imposes penalties for individuals who refuse to comply with officers’ requests to maintain distance. Failure to heed warnings could result in fines or even jail time. Sen. Moody said the bill comes in response to a nationwide increase in violence against law enforcement.

Sen. Moody, a Republican from Florida, emphasized the need for the bill, stating, “That would give a 25-foot buffer zone to federal law enforcement officers, when they are asking people to step back and give them room to do their specific job, so they are not distracted. People have to step back. That is the only safe way to do that.” The bill is designed to ensure that law enforcement can perform their duties without interference from nearby bystanders.

Opponents of the Florida law raised concerns about its potential for racial profiling and the uncertain enforcement mechanisms.

