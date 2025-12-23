Florida dad arrested for stealing 400 pounds of avocados to buy kids Christmas gifts, police say

MIAMI-DADE, Fla. — A South Florida man was arrested after stealing 400 pounds of avocados to sell and buy Christmas presents for his children, according to police.

Edel Perez, 29, is facing charges for stealing approximately 400 pounds of avocados from a grove in southwest Miami-Dade early Monday morning, according to authorities.

The incident occurred when deputies spotted a black Mercedes parked near the avocado grove on Southwest 217th Avenue and 320th Street. They observed Perez, who was dressed in a black hoodie, picking avocados and loading them into the car.

After searching the vehicle, authorities found bags filled with avocados and the trunk completely loaded with the fruit. Deputies estimated the total value of the stolen avocados to be around $800.

Perez told officers that he was stealing the avocados to sell them and to buy Christmas presents for his children.

Investigators indicated that Perez had entered the grove by cutting through a fence line, which allowed him to trespass on the agricultural site. He is now facing charges of trespassing and third-degree grand theft, with a bond set at $5,000.

