Orange County leads Central Florida in Legionnaires’ Disease cases, 100 confirmed

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Amid an increase in Legionnaires’ disease, legionella bacteria has been detected in the drinking water system of the Federal Courthouse in Orlando.

Signs posted near bathrooms and water fountains on nearly every level of the George C. Young Federal Annex Courthouse in downtown warn employees of potential risks.

The warning signs are displayed in both English and Spanish, advising that “Normal use of the water may continue, however, individuals in higher-risk groups may consider alternate methods of hygiene like filling sinks slowly to reduce mist, or temporarily avoiding showers at the facility.”

This is to mitigate exposure risks to the Legionella bacteria, which causes Legionnaire’s disease, a severe form of pneumonia.

The signs direct courthouse employees to the CDC for more information on Legionnaires’ disease which primarily spreads through aerosolized droplets and is generally not transmitted person-to-person.

According to state data, there have been 100 confirmed cases of Legionnaires’ disease, or the milder flu-like illness called Pontiac Fever also caused by the Legionella bacteria.

State data shows 84 out of the 100 Legionellosis cases in Orange County originated in Florida.

Dr. Nelson Medina, a board-certified doctor in pulmonary medicine and critical care, explained that while the disease can be treated with antibiotics, those with chronic lung conditions should be particularly cautious.

“We have to be on the lookout,” he said, underscoring the importance of vigilance in identifying pneumonia-like symptoms and testing for the disease.

According to the CDC, most people who get sick need care in a hospital but make a full recovery, with about 1out of 10 people who get Legionnaires’ disease dying from the infection.

The General Services Administration, responsible for overseeing courthouse facilities, has not provided any information regarding whether any employees have fallen ill due to the bacteria found in the water.

Meanwhile, the Florida Department of Health in Orange County also failed to respond to Channel 9s repeated phone and email inquiries, as the county records a surge in cases compared to other areas in Central Florida.

Channel 9 told you earlier this month, the Orange County Health Department was investigating possible Legionnaires’ Disease cases in Ocoee.

We asked Florida DOH then, if other facilities were being investigated by the agency, but a Florida DOH spokesperson says information gathered in epidemiological investigations is confidential.

So far this year, Orange County has had more than triple the number of confirmed cases as the rest of Central Florida.

You can see the county breakdown below.

Confirmed cases of Legionellosis:

Brevard,25

Lake,30

Orange,100

Osceola,29

Seminole,17

Volusia, 20

