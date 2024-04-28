DELAND, Fla. — The DeLand Fire Department said one person died in a residential fire late Friday night.

The fire department said crews were called to a single-story home around 10:36 p.m. One person was outside the house when firefighters arrived.

Upon arrival at the home, the crews said they were met with heavy smoke.

Read: Deputies: 10 injured, 16-year-old in custody after shooting at Sanford event venue

The fire department said one person was pulled from the home, and firefighters and medics began life-saving procedures.

Volusia County EMS said they took the person to a local hospital, where they passed away.

Firefighters also provided oxygen to a dog who was rescued from the fire.

Read: Local community holds vigil for families who have been impacted by crime in Central Florida

The Red Cross has contacted to assist the family that was displaced.

Fire officials said the fire originated in the kitchen and appeared to be accidental.

1 dead, family displaced after house fire in DeLand (DeLand Fire Department)

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2024 Cox Media Group